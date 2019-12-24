Brokerages Set Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Price Target at $70.04

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.53. Centene has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Centene will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $6,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,019 shares of company stock valued at $16,384,570 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Centene by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Centene by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 2.0% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Centene by 71.6% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.