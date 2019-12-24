Brokerages Set Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) PT at $39.50

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.
A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,554. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.
About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
