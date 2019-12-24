Brokerages Set Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) PT at $39.50

Shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RDY shares. ValuEngine raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NYSE RDY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 73,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,554. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.20.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

