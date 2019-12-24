Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €28.45

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €28.45 ($33.08).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVK. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

FRA:EVK traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €27.36 ($31.81). 362,583 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.34). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.47.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.