Brokerages Set Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT at $103.75

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.53. The company had a trading volume of 20,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,662. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $87.26 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $107,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 173.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

