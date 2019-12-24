Brokerages Set Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Price Target at $17.00

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UMPQ shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James set a $17.00 price objective on Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 target price on Umpqua and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.85. 822,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.63.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Umpqua will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.53%.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 54,988 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 67,847 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Umpqua by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 223,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Umpqua by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.