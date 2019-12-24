Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Receives $61.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $57.63. 536,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,337. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.44.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,297,000 after acquiring an additional 348,651 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 579,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after purchasing an additional 326,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 208.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

