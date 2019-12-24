Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Longbow Research lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Brunswick stock opened at $61.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.87. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $62.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $245,221.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $4,029,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 20.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after purchasing an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

