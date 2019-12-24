Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $249.10 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $254.00.

CACI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut Caci International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Caci International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CACI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.60. The stock had a trading volume of 110,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,853. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28. Caci International has a 52 week low of $138.39 and a 52 week high of $252.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.03. Caci International had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Caci International will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.42, for a total transaction of $43,399.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,544.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,845 shares in the company, valued at $9,519,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $1,062,022 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Caci International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 1,463.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caci International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Caci International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $397,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Caci International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caci International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.