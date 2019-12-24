CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Craig Hallum

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CAMP has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on CalAmp in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. First Analysis downgraded shares of CalAmp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CalAmp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Shares of CAMP opened at $9.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $330.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.94. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CalAmp will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CalAmp by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in CalAmp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CalAmp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

