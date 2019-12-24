Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 23,307 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total value of $2,607,587.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,297,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,591 shares of company stock valued at $18,191,363 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.91. The stock had a trading volume of 456,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,816. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.