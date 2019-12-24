Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. UBS Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In related news, SVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 16,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $759,087.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,494,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,213,000 after purchasing an additional 893,192 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,079,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,959,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,038 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,448,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,403,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,841,000 after acquiring an additional 27,443 shares during the last quarter. 50.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 64.48%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

