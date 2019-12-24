Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon Sells 6,295 Shares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$752,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,574 shares in the company, valued at C$785,772.60.

Shares of CNR stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$119.16. 370,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,982. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$97.69 and a 12 month high of C$127.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.24 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported C$1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.538 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$127.00 to C$119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$123.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$135.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$122.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$123.18.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

