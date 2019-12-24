Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.75

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 295344 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

CS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, with a total value of C$49,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

