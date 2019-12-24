Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Trading 11.2% Higher

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) shares shot up 11.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.90 and last traded at $5.78, 19,186 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 116,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

CATB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 33,106 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 112,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics based on safely metabolized and rationally targeted (SMART) linker drug discovery platform in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activate B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

