Centamin (LON:CEY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $118.82

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $118.82 and traded as low as $111.20. Centamin shares last traded at $114.20, with a volume of 5,271,551 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 113 ($1.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 125.50 ($1.65).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

