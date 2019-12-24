Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVCY. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

CVCY opened at $21.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 56.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 9.2% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.