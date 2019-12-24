Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Sells $5,754,000.00 in Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel Rosensweig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 20th, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $5,490,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $4,885,500.00.

Shares of CHGG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 876,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,626. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 422.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 6.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Chegg by 4.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

