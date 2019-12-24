CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Stock Price Up 9.3%

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS)’s share price rose 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 147,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 294,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.29). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 229.50% and a negative net margin of 317.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CHF Solutions Inc will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in CHF Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS)

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the provision of solutions for patients suffering from fluid overload. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.