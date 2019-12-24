Chiyue Cheung Sells 6,000 Shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Stock

NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Chiyue Cheung sold 6,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 596,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,545. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $427.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 170.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

