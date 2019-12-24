Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.25.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $48.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,252,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,785,354. The company has a market capitalization of $201.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.09.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.