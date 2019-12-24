CME Group Inc (CME) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75.

CME Group has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 144.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $10.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.2%.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.36. The stock had a trading volume of 750,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,783. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $224.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.