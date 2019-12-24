Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.38

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $106.38 and traded as high as $114.07. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $113.59, with a volume of 54,623 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCA. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$105.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.38.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$583.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$572.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc will post 7.9200005 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 25.16%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrée Pinard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.93, for a total value of C$35,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$222,634.72. Also, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.00, for a total value of C$358,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,698. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $412,114.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

