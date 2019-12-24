Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.43

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.43 and traded as high as $51.59. Comfort Systems USA shares last traded at $51.15, with a volume of 10,062 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $706.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.83 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $177,656.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $1,063,999.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,453 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,533. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 18,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 193.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

