Comparing Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Sundance Energy Australia (NYSE:SDCJF)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Talos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Talos Energy has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 4.21, meaning that its stock price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $891.29 million 1.79 $221.54 million $2.66 11.05 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.09 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Talos Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Profitability

This table compares Talos Energy and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy 38.27% 17.26% 6.79% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Talos Energy and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.35%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

