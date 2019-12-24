Content Value Network (CVNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.50 Million

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and $286,646.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00182507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.01172996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00116672 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 542,442,282 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, UEX and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

