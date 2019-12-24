Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) versus U.S. Energy (NYSE:USEG) Head-To-Head Analysis

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) and U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Continental Resources has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Energy has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Continental Resources and U.S. Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Continental Resources $4.71 billion 2.72 $988.31 million $2.84 12.15 U.S. Energy $5.54 million 0.77 -$1.04 million N/A N/A

Continental Resources has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.0% of Continental Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of U.S. Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.0% of Continental Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of U.S. Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Continental Resources and U.S. Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Continental Resources 17.00% 12.49% 5.35% U.S. Energy -5.39% -3.48% -2.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Continental Resources and U.S. Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Continental Resources 1 6 15 0 2.64 U.S. Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Continental Resources currently has a consensus target price of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 32.17%. Given Continental Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Continental Resources is more favorable than U.S. Energy.

Summary

Continental Resources beats U.S. Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. As of December 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 1,522 million barrels of crude oil equivalent (MMBoe) with estimated proved developed reserves of 675 MMBoe. Continental Resources, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and gas producing properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas projects in Williston Basin of North Dakota; Dimmit County of Texas; and Coastal Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had estimated proved reserves of 824,115 barrels of oil equivalent. It has interests in oil and gas leases covering 4,744 net acres; and 13.89 net producing wells. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

