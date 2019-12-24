Contrasting South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) & MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS)

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) and South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Dividends

MetroCity Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. South Plains Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetroCity Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 South Plains Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

MetroCity Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $16.83, indicating a potential downside of 3.20%. South Plains Financial has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.61%. Given South Plains Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe South Plains Financial is more favorable than MetroCity Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of South Plains Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial 13.56% 11.04% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MetroCity Bankshares and South Plains Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetroCity Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A South Plains Financial $170.21 million 2.20 $29.29 million N/A N/A

South Plains Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MetroCity Bankshares.

Summary

South Plains Financial beats MetroCity Bankshares on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, money transfers, and other banking services. It operates through branches located in Duluth, Johns Creek, Suwanee and Norcross, Georgia; Opelika and Montgomery, Alabama; Centreville, Virginia; Grand Prairie and Dallas, Texas; Fort Lee, New Jersey; and Bayside, New York. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Doraville, Georgia.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc.

