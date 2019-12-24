Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.58 and last traded at $5.46, 865,608 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 974,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRBP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.71.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $334.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.16% and a negative return on equity of 169.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $48,587,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.