Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.37

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.37 and traded as high as $47.66. Core Laboratories shares last traded at $47.18, with a volume of 15,101 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ABN Amro downgraded Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $48.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 93.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

