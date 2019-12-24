Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives €47.15 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €47.15 ($54.82).

Several research analysts recently commented on 1COV shares. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.07) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of 1COV traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, reaching €41.81 ($48.62). 605,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €43.54 and its 200-day moving average price is €42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89. Covestro has a 12 month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12 month high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

