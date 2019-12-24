Craig Hallum Raises Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) Price Target to $14.00

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telaria from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telaria currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of Telaria stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Telaria has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $431.72 million, a P/E ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Telaria will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telaria by 1,814.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Telaria by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telaria in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

