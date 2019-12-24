Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,860.35

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,860.35 and traded as high as $5,125.00. Croda International shares last traded at $5,125.00, with a volume of 60,612 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HSBC decreased their price target on Croda International from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,450 ($71.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,100 ($67.09) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays lowered Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,861.36 ($63.95).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,874.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,860.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01.

In other Croda International news, insider Tom Brophy sold 682 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($63.27), for a total value of £32,804.20 ($43,152.07).

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

