CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CFB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrossFirst Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.07. 35,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,367. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.68. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter worth $9,340,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $2,291,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,524,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $626,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

