CryCash (CRC) Achieves Market Cap of $247,090.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, CryCash has traded up 114.6% against the US dollar. One CryCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0519 or 0.00000708 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. CryCash has a total market cap of $247,090.00 and approximately $124,229.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryCash alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000119 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000350 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About CryCash

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,763,936 tokens. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryCash’s official website is crycash.io

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.