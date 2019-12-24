CRYPTO20 One Day Volume Hits $750.00 (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00005681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $24.68. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $16.70 million and approximately $750.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,378,807 coins. CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

CRYPTO20 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $51.55, $24.68, $20.33, $50.98, $18.94, $24.43, $5.60, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

