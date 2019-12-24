Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 24th. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.30 million and $56,581.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.60 or 0.06106485 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029719 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001950 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023332 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.