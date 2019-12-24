CTS Co. (CTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 26th

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

CTS has a payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CTS to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,562. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. CTS has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $948.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTS. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.