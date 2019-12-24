Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Trading 6.2% Higher

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.15, 255,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 129% from the average session volume of 111,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $394.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 148.66% and a negative net margin of 1,437.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 154,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

