Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $90.71

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $90.71 and traded as high as $98.42. Cullen/Frost Bankers shares last traded at $97.78, with a volume of 8,330 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $843,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

