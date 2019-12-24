DAO.Casino (BET) Market Capitalization Hits $4.63 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000373 BTC on major exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $4.63 million and $1,235.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002381 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,172.82 or 0.96901658 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About DAO.Casino

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino

DAO.Casino Token Trading

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

