Datum Price Up 1.4% This Week (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Datum has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Datum has a total market cap of $693,038.00 and approximately $29,415.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and COSS.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00184065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.01200481 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025505 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00119819 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum launched on July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

