Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.28

Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.42. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 201 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Dawson Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.25. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DWSN. RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 968.5% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 451,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 409,303 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dawson Geophysical by 36.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 28.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Dawson Geophysical by 256.1% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 66,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Dawson Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

