Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DMRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2725 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $51.63. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171. Deltashares S&P International Managed Risk ETF has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

