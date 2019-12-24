DHT (NYSE:DHT) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DHT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

NYSE DHT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. DHT has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,191,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,863,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in DHT by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DHT by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,029,887 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,547,000 after buying an additional 1,822,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHT during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,099,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DHT by 122.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 287,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 158,395 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

