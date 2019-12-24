DigitalNote Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.36 million and $1,356.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.89 or 0.00646809 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

