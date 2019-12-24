Dimecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.13 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 54.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $236.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 60.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00010594 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003028 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005568 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

