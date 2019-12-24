Direxion (BMV:BRZU) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Direxion (BMV:BRZU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1712 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Direxion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Direxion has a 12-month low of $675.11 and a 12-month high of $1,066.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56.

