Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1039 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TYD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.89. 3,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123. Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $57.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

