Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA FAZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $84.95.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

