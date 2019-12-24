Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDZ traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,096. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.